Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $136.59 Average PT from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

