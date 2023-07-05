Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $444.48 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.