Energi Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $165,869.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,918,497 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

