Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

