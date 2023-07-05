Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.5%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 28,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 612,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Enhabit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $562.62 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

