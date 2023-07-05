Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
ENSV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.