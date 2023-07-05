Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ENSV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

