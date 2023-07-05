Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 31.1 %
NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
