Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $109.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

