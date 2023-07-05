Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

HBM opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

