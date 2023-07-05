Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.2 %

ESP stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

