Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

