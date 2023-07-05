Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

