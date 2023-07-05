Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

