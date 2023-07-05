Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
FPI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmland Partners
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.