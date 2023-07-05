Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

