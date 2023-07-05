FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $247.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $250.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.