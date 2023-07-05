Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

