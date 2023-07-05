Financial Contrast: IGEN Networks (IGEN) versus Its Rivals

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IGEN Networks to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IGEN Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGEN Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGEN Networks N/A N/A -0.02 IGEN Networks Competitors $499.25 million -$2.60 million 578.37

Profitability

IGEN Networks’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGEN Networks. IGEN Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares IGEN Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A IGEN Networks Competitors -212.87% -247.79% -7.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IGEN Networks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGEN Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A IGEN Networks Competitors 435 1839 4373 58 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.32%. Given IGEN Networks’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGEN Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IGEN Networks peers beat IGEN Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as Sync2 Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to IGEN Networks Corp. in June 2009. IGEN Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Elsinore, California.

