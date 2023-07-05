First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 2.5%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 8,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 321,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $5,533,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $2,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Advantage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,545,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 49.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.