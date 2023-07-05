First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after acquiring an additional 774,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

