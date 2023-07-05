First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 66,597 shares.The stock last traded at $107.24 and had previously closed at $108.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

