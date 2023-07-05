First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,872 shares.The stock last traded at $84.30 and had previously closed at $84.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
