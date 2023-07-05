First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,872 shares.The stock last traded at $84.30 and had previously closed at $84.01.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 218,362 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

