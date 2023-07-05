First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 42,889 shares.The stock last traded at $114.58 and had previously closed at $115.04.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

