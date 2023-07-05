First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Critical Review

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Watch Restaurant Group and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.41 $6.91 million $0.19 91.16 BT Brands $12.60 million 1.25 -$560,000.00 ($0.13) -19.46

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 1.51% 2.22% 1.06% BT Brands -4.50% -6.84% -4.42%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About BT Brands

(Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.