Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.57. 361,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,294,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

