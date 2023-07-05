Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.