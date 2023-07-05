Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 114,300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

