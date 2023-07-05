Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.