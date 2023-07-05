Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

