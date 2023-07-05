Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

