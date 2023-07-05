Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

