Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

