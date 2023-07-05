Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.86 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.04 and its 200-day moving average is $317.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

