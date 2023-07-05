Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,359,000 after acquiring an additional 619,871 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

