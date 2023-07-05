Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

