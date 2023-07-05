Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CME opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.