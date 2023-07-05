Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

