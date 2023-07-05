Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,193.75 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.54 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,171.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

