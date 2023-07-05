Forsta AP Fonden Sells 132,800 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

