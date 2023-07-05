Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,400 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.