Forsta AP Fonden Sells 29,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE F opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

