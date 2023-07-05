Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,600 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $126.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

