Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

