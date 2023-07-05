Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,400 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average of $316.18.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.