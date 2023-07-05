Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE:EL opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.