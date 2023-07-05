Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

