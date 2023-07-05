Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $103.30 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.