Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FELE opened at $103.30 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
