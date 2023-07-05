Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,029 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

