Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

