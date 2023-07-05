Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.