Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

