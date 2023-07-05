FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.95 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $56.95 million and $13.80 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

